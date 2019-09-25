S Arabia terms biometric enrolment must for Umra pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a circular stating that pilgrims in countries with Biometric enrolment centres for Haj and Umrah, such as Pakistan, must complete the mandatory biometric registration locally after obtaining Haj or Umrah visa.

The circular has recommended registering biometric information before arriving at the entry ports of the Kingdom to save waiting time at the airports and to facilitate a smooth entrance to KSA.

Recently, the Kingdom reported that hundreds of visitors to the country were rejected an entry and sent back from the airport due to not following the correct visa procedures. To avoid such unfortunate incidents, pilgrims must apply the right category of visa through the travel agents registered with the country’s Haj and Umrah Committees.

It is important to note that the newly introduced tourist e-visa cannot be used to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Haj or Umrah. It only allows tourist to attend concerts and sporting events happening in the Kingdom. Without the right visa and documentations, pilgrims will encounter fines and/or deportation to the home country.

Talking about the benefits to perform biometrics before travelling for Haj or Umrah, the official said that it is mandatory to provide biometric information to enter Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims face a risk of deportation if proper visa procedures are not followed. Once entire visa formality is completed including enrolment of biometric information, pilgrims can travel with a peace of mind fully focusing on the holy journey ahead of them.

Official said it takes about 10 minutes to register biometrics at the local visa service center with a pre-booked appointment, whereas the time spent at the airport upon arrival may be longer depending on the long queues at the airports.

Once the biometric collection is completed in the country of origin, pilgrims will only be required to clear customs and have their passports stamped at the immigration upon entering Saudi Arabia.