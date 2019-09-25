Punjab archery trials postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The trails for Punjab archery team (Male & female) scheduled to be held on September 26 have been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.The trials were to be held at Punjab Archery ground Nishtar Sports Complex Lahore. The new date and time will be communicated to all shortly, informed the official of the archery federation.
