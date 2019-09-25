Abbottabad to hold five events of National Games

ABBOTTABAD: Five events of 33rd National Games will be held here as the chairman organizing committee Abbottabad chapter reviewed the renovation and repair work at all the venues. The chairman organizing committee fixed 19 October for the completion of the renovation and the repair work. The National Games will start on 26 October. A meeting of the organizing committee was held at the office of commissioner Hazara. It was attended by the officials of KP Olympics Committee, Communication and Works Department and other officials. Five games, including gymnastics, rugby, judo, taekwondo and weightlifting will be played in Abbottabad. Aqil Shah, president of KP Olympic Association, who is organizing secretary of the 33rd National Games, briefed the participants about the preparations. Tariq Mehmood, a former director sports, was named coordinator of the event in Abbottabad. Earlier, the officials visited the venue where rugby will be played at Kunj Football Ground, weightlifting and taekwondo at the main hall of Govt Postgraduate College No1, judo at the auditorium of the Abbottabad board and gymnastics at Army PT School of physical fitness.