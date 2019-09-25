Sanjrani asks to make NOC for visiting Gwadar easy

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken notice of what he called the arduous condition of obtainment of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for visiting Gwadar, especially for the foreign investors.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani noted that, among other things, it was causing impediments in bringing foreign investments in the port city of Gwadar, which has the potential to become an important hub of industrial and trade activities contributing towards economic stability of Pakistan.

Chairman Senate referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Interior to recommend mechanism/necessary steps for exemption of the foreign investors interested in investments at Gwadar from obtaining the NOC without compromising the national security of the country.

The committee has been directed to deliberate upon the matter and come up with a report and submit a comprehensive report within a period of one month.