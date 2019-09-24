No talks with India until it withdraws forces from IHK: AJK president

DUBAI: Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan said on Monday that dialogue with India would not be held until he withdrew its forces from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK).

He regrettably stated that international community especially Arab world is not supporting Pakistan and Kashmir despite the worst brutalities by Indian forces in the occupied region. Pakistan’s former diplomat and the current President of Azad Kashmir Masood Khan was addressing in the premises of the Pakistan Consulate Dubai on Monday where the representatives of various parties of Azad Kashmir, diplomats and media were present. Expressing his repentance, Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan noted that Pakistan's stand has been supported only by China, Iran and Turkey after Indian government’s unilateral decision to revoke articles 370 and 35(A) on August 5, 2019. The former season diplomat of Pakistan Masood Khan expressed his disappointment over the international community, United Nations and the global financial system, saying that economic interests are more important to all of them, while on the other hand, he lauded the international media to expose the real face of Indian democracy and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The retired career diplomat Masood Khan rejected the idea of any bilateral talks with India in the current scenario. He advised Pakistan government not to have any bilateral talks with India until India withdraws its troops from Kashmir. Masood Khan also dismissed the proposal of bilateral talks with India even after lifting the curfew in occupied Kashmir. He suggested that Kashmir issue should come under discussion rigorously on every international forum. Masood Khan, who has served in various countries as diplomat and even in the United Nations as permanent representative of Pakistan, urged the current Pakistani diplomats in Middle East to inform and expose the Indian aggression in Kashmir to the Arab world. And, he beseeched them to brief the Arab community about Pakistan and Kashmir stance through diplomacy. Masood Khan once again reiterated that Shimla Pact between Pakistan and India is still in place and Pakistan has also not abrogated it yet but, he added, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the agreement.