Leading cricketers attend level-1 coaching course

LAHORE: Several leading Pakistani cricketers, including the captain Sarfraz Ahmed, have attended level one coaching course by PCB in Lahore. The course was organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board on sidelines of Pakistan Cricket Team’s training camp in Lahore for the preparation of series against Sri Lanka. An official of PCB confirmed that 11 players, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, did the basic level one coaching course during the camp. The players who attended the course included Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, M Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi and M Hasnain.