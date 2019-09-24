Fishermen warned against using explosives, electric current

MANSEHRA: The Torghar district administration has warned fishermen against using explosive powder and electric current for catching fish in the Indus River as it was endangering the water creatures.

“I have come to know that fishermen are using cruel means to catch fish in the Indus River. Such a practice can cause the extinction of the water creatures. I will not tolerate it at any cost,” Torghar Deputy Commissioner Javed Ali Orakzai, told participants of an awareness session organised by the district administration for locals and fishermen in Judbah, headquarters of the district, on Monday.

The official issued directives to Fishery Department officials to go after those fishermen who were using explosives and electric current through generators putting lives of water creatures in danger.

The deputy commissioner held an open forum in Darbani area of the district as well during the day.

The locals largely showed up at the forum, which was attended by District Police Officer Hafiz Janis Khan and heads of devolved departments among others.

The official said that health and education related issues raised at the forum would be addressed soon as the government had already sanctioned posts of doctors, paramedical staff and teachers in the district. He also asked both Akazai and Nusratkhail tribes to show maximum restraint in a land dispute between them.