CM takes notice of walking of youth on burning coal

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident of walking of a youth on burning coals and sought a report from Commissioner and Regional Police Officer of DG Khan.

The chief minister's office spokesman here Monday said the facts had been distorted in a news item aired by some channels. The incident of walking of a youth on burning coals did not take place in the constituency of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said that the law would take its course against those found responsible and facts would also be brought to light.

According to the initial report, he added, the incident occurred in border area of Balochistan and investigation was underway.