Xinhua
September 23, 2019

China issues white paper on HR progress

World

Xinhua
September 23, 2019

BEIJING: China on Sunday published a white paper on its progress in the field of human rights over the past 70 years.The white paper, titled “Seeking Happiness for People: 70 Years of Progress on Human Rights in China,” was released by the State Council Information Office.

“Living a happy life is the primary human right,” the document said, adding that China regards the rights to subsistence and development as the primary and basic human rights and has been improving the rights of its people in a coordinated manner since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, especially after the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012.

