Khursheed handed over to NAB on 10-day physical remand

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 10-day remand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means of income case.

The PPP stalwart appeared before the court Saturday, following his arrest on Wednesday. The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day remand of the veteran PPP leader.

Khursheed Shah’s lawyer told the court his client’s arrest was political revenge. “The NAB had been investigating Khursheed Shah under the same accusations in 2014 as well,” he told the court, adding that the court had quashed the inquiry against Khursheed Shah back then even.

The court then inquired about Khursheed Shah’s arrest papers and said it cannot grant 15-day remand with Khursheed Shah’s arrest papers being submitted.

The court then granted 10-day remand to NAB and ordered that the PPP leader to be presented before the court on October 1. Khursheed Shah was also granted medical facilities, food from home and meeting his family.