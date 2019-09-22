Citizens urged to make city waste free zone

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saifullah Khan Dogar called upon citizens to join RWMC to make the city a waste free zone, says a press release.

He stated this during his visit to Dengue awareness camp at Commercial Market organized by RWMC and Albayrak.

He briefed the citizens about the cleanliness and precautionary measures regarding dengue fever. He also distributed leaflets containing awareness material and gift items among the localities.

Speaking on the occasion, MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that companies are putting their efforts in providing a hygienic environment to the citizens. Albayrak and RWMC are there for you in this fight against dengue, he added.