close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 22, 2019

Citizens urged to make city waste free zone

Islamabad

 
September 22, 2019

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saifullah Khan Dogar called upon citizens to join RWMC to make the city a waste free zone, says a press release.

He stated this during his visit to Dengue awareness camp at Commercial Market organized by RWMC and Albayrak.

He briefed the citizens about the cleanliness and precautionary measures regarding dengue fever. He also distributed leaflets containing awareness material and gift items among the localities.

Speaking on the occasion, MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that companies are putting their efforts in providing a hygienic environment to the citizens. Albayrak and RWMC are there for you in this fight against dengue, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad