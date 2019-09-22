close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

Explosive recovered

Peshawar

 
September 22, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police while foiling a sabotage attempt recovered an improvised explosive device, said police sources on Saturday.

The sources said that the police on a tip-off recovered some 10kg IED along with detonating tools and accessories.

The IED was placed in the fields near Baloch Minor Mahra, a locality in the limits of the Gomal University Police Station, the source added.

The Bomb Disposal Unit officials defused the explosive.The police registered a case against unknown miscreants and started investigation.

