Explosive recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police while foiling a sabotage attempt recovered an improvised explosive device, said police sources on Saturday.
The sources said that the police on a tip-off recovered some 10kg IED along with detonating tools and accessories.
The IED was placed in the fields near Baloch Minor Mahra, a locality in the limits of the Gomal University Police Station, the source added.
The Bomb Disposal Unit officials defused the explosive.The police registered a case against unknown miscreants and started investigation.
