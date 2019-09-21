Counselling facility in schools can stop children from taking extreme steps

Islamabad : National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz has stressed the need for counselling and advisory systems in school so that children can discuss their issues before taking any drastic step.

While talking to ‘The News’ about the recent incident of a school girl who went missing from Islamabad and was later found in Swat, she said that instead of focusing on incident and start character assassination of a child on social media, it is more important to analyse why It happened and how the society can help to get her overcome whatever compelled her to take that step.

She said that society is changing but we are still stuck in outdate social structures and not adjusting to changing realities. “For young generations, access to information is huge. We need to give them friendly environment at home that they feel easy to talk to their family members about anything. Children need more attention than punishment,” she said when contacted to comment on the recent incident.

Khawar said communication between parents and children is crucial. “Discuss with them about the dangers that prevail in the world. Talk to them on how to process the information they get through social media. Give them a free environment at home and answer their questions. That’s the only thing that can help our children.”

Commenting on the reaction of people on social media, where the societal gender bias is also evident with the focus on the girl and very little mention of the role of boy, the Chairperson said that it is painful to see highly insensitive comments about the girl in this instance on social media forums. “People need to be responsible in their comments and posts. It can have a great impact on the life of the child and her family. It was a major step in the life of a girl. When a girl feels compelled to leave home for whatever reason, it could be a home situation, school situation or could be feeling adventurous, the point is that how do we deal with that after words.”