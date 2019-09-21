PU faculty, students rally for Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said the United Nations (UN) has played pathetic role in resolving the Kashmir issue due to which it is losing trust.

Addressing a rally taken out by female teachers, employees and students outside the VC office here Friday, he said it was the basic responsibility of United Nations to play active role in stopping violations of human rights anywhere in the world but it was not taking serious notice of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Resident Officer-I Jalil Tariq, Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri, Incharge Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Salim, Dr Humaira Bano, Dr Uzma Abid, female teachers, students, employees and others participated in the rally.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would strongly present stance of Kashmiris and the government at the United Nations. He said Pakistani nation stood with Pakistan Army, government and the people of Kashmir. He said the PU would continue struggle until the Kashmiris get their right of plebiscite. He said even Indian opposition and Indian Supreme Court were not supporting Indian government on Held Kashmir issue.

Pro-VC Dr Saleem Mazhar said the worst-ever curfew had been imposed in the Held Valley and the people had been compelled to bury their relatives inside their homes. He said people had been deprived of basic rights; they could not go to hospitals, could not purchase food and other essential items and could not go to their worship places. He said Kashmir issue was a matter of humanity.

PU Centre for South Asian Studies also organised a seminar on current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar was the keynote speaker. CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javed and students of MPhil and PhD participated in the seminar.

In his address, Justice (r) Khokhar emphasised on the role of students and academia in spreading awareness about the situation in Kashmir and its ramifications for peace and stability in South Asia in particular and for global peace in general.

UET: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Friday organised a Kashmir solidarity walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) who have been suffering unprecedented atrocities perpetrated by Indian armed forces.

A large number of female faculty members and students participated in the walk which began with the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. The participants were holding Pakistani flags, Kashmiri flags and banners. Later Dr Sabahat Alamgir, Dr Rehana and Dr Shumaila addressed the participants of the walk and highlighted the Kashmir issue. Addressing the participants, they said Kashmiris were going through a difficult phase. “We are proud of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters whose sons are sacrificing their lives in this freedom movement,” they said and strongly condemned the incidents of rape in Kashmir.

They said the sun of freedom would rise in Kashmir and urged the world to raise voice against brutality of Indians. They said the ratio of women in Pakistan was approximately 50 percent so we have to play our role on every platform individually and collectively. “Kashmir is our jugular vein and we pay tribute to the determination and courage of Kashmiris,” they added. At the end of the walk, special prayers were made for the freedom of Kashmir.

solidarity: In order to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the students of Government College Township, a public sector community College, and they formed a human chain on campus on Friday. The college principal, Dr Ijaz Butt, Associate Professor Muhammad Luqman and other faculty members and staff were also present.