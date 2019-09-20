close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Dengue counters inspected

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

LAHORE: DIRECTOR General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen on Thursday morning paid surprised visits to Services, Mental and General Hospitals where she inspected dengue counters. She also reviewed arrangements in different wards and cleanliness work in the hospitals.

Kauser Parveen expressed reservations on the posting of nurses in daycare centers at Services Hospital and said that nurses were supposed to serve the patients only and they should not be posted on irrelevant places so that they could devote all their attention to the main focus. She said that all Nursing Superintendents in Punjab had been directed that in the light of the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and the guiding principles of Pakistan Nursing Council discipline should be ensured at all costs in all hospitals. She said that patients should be looked after properly and in all the wards cleanliness should be as per hygienic principles.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore