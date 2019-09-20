Dengue counters inspected

LAHORE: DIRECTOR General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen on Thursday morning paid surprised visits to Services, Mental and General Hospitals where she inspected dengue counters. She also reviewed arrangements in different wards and cleanliness work in the hospitals.

Kauser Parveen expressed reservations on the posting of nurses in daycare centers at Services Hospital and said that nurses were supposed to serve the patients only and they should not be posted on irrelevant places so that they could devote all their attention to the main focus. She said that all Nursing Superintendents in Punjab had been directed that in the light of the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and the guiding principles of Pakistan Nursing Council discipline should be ensured at all costs in all hospitals. She said that patients should be looked after properly and in all the wards cleanliness should be as per hygienic principles.