Australia beat Pakistan spikers in Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Australia defeated Pakistan in a five-set thriller in the Asia Oceania Volleyball Championship match in Iran on Thursday.
The match that could have gone either way saw Australia winning by narrow margins of 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-13.
Leading player Asif was suffering from back injury while Kashif was seen at his best as a setter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan also lost a close match against Chinese Taipei 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11. After top performances in the championship, Iran, Japan and Australia have qualified for the World Nations League. The rest of the countries include Russia, USA, Brazil, Italy and Poland.
ISLAMABAD: Australia defeated Pakistan in a five-set thriller in the Asia Oceania Volleyball Championship match in Iran on Thursday.
The match that could have gone either way saw Australia winning by narrow margins of 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-13.
Leading player Asif was suffering from back injury while Kashif was seen at his best as a setter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan also lost a close match against Chinese Taipei 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11. After top performances in the championship, Iran, Japan and Australia have qualified for the World Nations League. The rest of the countries include Russia, USA, Brazil, Italy and Poland.