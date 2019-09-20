QWP asks federal govt to give net hydel profit arrears to KP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Thursday said the government would be violating the Constitution if it did not give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its arrears of the net hydel profit.

Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Sherpao village in Charsadda, he quoted Article 161 (2) of the Constitution, which states, “the net profits earned by the federal government or any undertaking established or administrated by the federal government from the bulk generation of power at hydro-electric station shall be paid to the province in which the hydro-electric station is situated.”

He asked the federal government to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the arrears of the net hydel profit under the AGN Kazi formula.

Sikandar Sherpao made the comments in the backdrop of the recent remarks of the prime minister in which he said the federal government would have to increase the power tariff to pay the province its arrears under the AGN Kazi formula.

“There is no need to raise the electricity tariff. The government should implement the AGN Kazi formula in letter and spirit,” he demanded.

He recalled that even the Council of Common Interests had repeatedly called for the implementation of the AGN Kazi formula for the disbursement of the NHP.

Sikandar Sherpao said the federal government in the past had assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of the resolution of the issues about the payment of the net hydel profit and its arrears to it under the AGN Kazi formula.

“The government should honour its commitments instead of using delaying tactics which is a grave injustice with this province and its residents,” he maintained.

He also criticised the government for its plan to set up media courts in the country, saying that it would stifle the press and snatch its freedom.