Planning and Development Board launches new website

LAHORE: The Planning and Development Board has launched its new website to keep citizens updated on latest news and information on planning and development activities in Punjab.

Inaugurating the new website, P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani remarked that the website offered an entire detailed virtual tour of the work of the Planning and Development Board for development in the province, including details of key foreign-funded projects, Annual Development Program as well as complete documents of development projects. It also takes in to account all needs of people that may use the website including the general public, students, researches, development partners and the media, he added.

Addressing the participants, he said that the new website was a part of e-governance where all information is easily available on the web portal. The Punjab Annual Development Program and PC-I of development projects have also been made online for the general public. Districts and union councils wise relevant development projects would also be placed on the portal. Every citizen has a right to get the requisite information. He reiterated that the old P&D website was not sufficient for the provision of information. The website which can be accessed at http://pnd.punjab.gov.pk/ has been revamped from its older version to a more user-friendly and mobile responsive version.

Industrial City: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City fully-equipped with modern infrastructure in December to boost economic activity and generate employment in the country.

“The project, which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will amplify trade and investment both at national and international level, which is a priority area of the incumbent government,” said Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) talking to a delegation of foreign and local investors here at Camp Office Thursday. “The new industrial city will create 250,000-300,000 jobs and 350-400 mega industrial units will be set up in it,” he said land acquisition for the purpose will start soon.

He said excellent incentive package offered by the government to investors, the company would attract more millions of dollars in foreign direct investment and in this regard, many more Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) have been signed for injecting capital into Special Economic Zone.

He said a sizeable portion had been allocated for promotion of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector and this portion will not only facilitate small traders but will also promote new SMEs in the industrial estate.

BISE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday announced that it would mention the correct spelling of "Muhammad" in the name of candidates or their father's name on the Board's Matric and Inter certificates as per the direction of the federal government.

A BISE spokesperson said in the name of candidates or his/her father’s name on the certificates the correction would be made without any fee.

CS: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the action plan prepared for controlling drug abuse in the province. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the measures being taken for narcotics control, especially curbing drug abuse in educational institutes and jails.

Speaking at the meeting held in Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that steps should also be taken for rehabilitation of drug addicts, besides continuing efforts for elimination of narcotics. He mentioned that there is need to enhance public awareness about harms of drug abuse.