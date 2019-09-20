Painting contest

LAHORE: A painting competition prize-distribution ceremony was held to highlight Kashmir issue Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aslam Iqbal made a special participation and saw the work of young artists on Kashmir and admired their efforts. Aslam Iqbal along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan distributed the cash prizes and certificates among eight lucky winners of the contest.

The competition was organised by the Lahore Arts Council aimed to promote the Kashmiris Struggle Movement. The Lahore Arts Council had invited people from all Pakistan to participate in this competition. More than 80 artists of “Kashmir Bleeds” across the country participated in the competition to show the solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the minister expressed his pleasure and said, “I am very happy to see that our youths are becoming the voice of Kashmiris.” He lauded the efforts of Lahore Arts Council to hold various events in Alhamra to raise the Kashmir issue. He said the way the government was raising the Kashmir issue in the world was not found in the past. India will have to curb curfew in Held Kashmir, give access to the media. He said that Alhamra Arts Council held this painting competition on which Alhamra Executive Director Athar Ali Khan and his entire team deserved congratulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director thanked all the participants for their participation with a great amount of enthusiasm. He said that Alhamra is organising seminars, walks, exhibitions, dramas for one-on-one with Kashmiris to highlight their struggle.