Ali Zafar cross examined in defamation suit against Meesha

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi until Sept 20.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar was cross-examined. The actor-cum-singer stated that all allegations levelled against him were baseless as he had never harassed Meesha, in response to questions put by the defence counsel. He submitted the allegations were levelled for monetary benefits and gaining popularity. The court expressed serious annoyance over interference by Ali Zafar''s counsel in the proceedings. Meanwhile, the court also conducted proceedings on a Rs 2 billion damages suit filed by Meesha Shafi against Ali Zafar for making false allegations against her on the media.