Victory of Businessmen Forum in SCCI poll hailed

PESHAWAR: A senior businessman Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said on Wednesday the win of the Businessmen Forum candidates in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry 2019-20 election showed the community trust in the group headed by him.

The Businessmen Forum on Tuesday swept the SCCI executive committee (EC) election. The polling for SCCI executive body election began at the chamber house at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. In Corporate Group, the Businessmen Forum’s all candidate

Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez secured 286, Mohammad Naeem Butt 273, Sherbaz Ghazanfar Bilour got 274 and Junaid Altaf 282 votes.

Similarly, in Associate Group, the Businessmen Forum’s candidates Abdul Jalil Jan bagged 820, Sadiq Amin 812, Mujeebur Rehman 812 and Ghulam Bilal grabbed 767 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Businessmen Forum candidate Mohammad Sajjad on Bannu Township seat and Nasira Lughmani on a women’s reserved seat were elected unopposed. Commenting on the win of his panel, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said he would continue serving the community in future.

A former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and leader of the Businessman Forum, Ghazanfar Bilour, congratulated the whole business community and member of Businessman Forum of the province for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.