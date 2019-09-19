close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Mohmand elders oppose Khassadars' merger into police

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

GHALLANAI: Elders of Mohmand tribal district have said Khassadar and Levies personnel should not be merged into police. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Malik Sahib Dad, Malik Nader Manan, Malik Ahmad, Malik Sultan, Malik Amir Nawaz and others said that the tribal people were not taken into confidence by the government as they had even opposed the merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“People of Fata have different customs and traditions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said one elder.They said they also had reservations about the Khassadars and Levies bill passed in the provincial assembly. They said that some self-interested Khassadar personnel wanted to get merged into police for temporary benefit. They said the Khassadar job was jointly shared by several tribal families..

