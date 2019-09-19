Sindh govt orders judicial inquiry into Nimrita’s death

KARACHI: Sindh government ordered a judicial inquiry into mysterious death of medical student Nimrita Chandani at Larkana’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College. Nimrita Chandani was found dead in her hostel on night between Monday and Tuesday and her death was earlier declared as suicide which later rejected by her relatives.

Sindh Home department in an official letter asked District and Sessions Judge, Larkana for judicial inquiry into the matter and furnishing of report within thirty days. In an official correspondence Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana were also directed to extend all possible cooperation to sessions judge in the conduct of said judicial enquiry.

The dead body of female student named Nimrata of BDS final year, was found at Medical College’s Hostel No 3 in Larkana. On the other hand, Larkana police following the call data and some other clues arrested two medical students of the same college.

According to sources, both the students remained in close contact with deceased girl. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Masood Bangash, two students were taken into custody.

Police sources informed The News that both the arrested students deleted all their conversations of their cell phones made with Nimirta Chandani and police seized their mobile phones and sent for forensic audit, however the cell phone of deceased Nimirta Chandani was locked and could not be opened yet.

After the interrogation of both the suspected students, forensic reports of cell phones and details of the conversations could be cleared, said a senior police officer on the condition of not to be named.

Hindu community along with the active members of civil society also protested for the fair investigation into the mysterious murder of their community girl and took to the streets on Tuesday blocking the busy roadway of ‘Teen Talwar’ Clifton.

Before the order of judicial inquiry, police surgeon Larkana said no torture marks were found on the body of Nimirta Chandani; however the claim was rejected by the relatives. Dr Vishal, brother of Nimirta expressed suspicion and rejected the claims of her suicide.

In his statement, Vishaal said that the family has sought permission from the local administration for conducting a post-mortem of his sister from a private hospital. “My sister’s dead body was recovered at 2:00am [Tuesday late night] while she was distributing sweets at around 12:30am. Can somebody tell me what happened within 1.5 hours? It is not the case of harassment as it usually leads to committing suicide,” added Vishal.