Nestlé Pakistan appoints new MD

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan announced a change in its top management with the appointment of Samer Edmond Chedid as the new managing director in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

Chedid took over the responsibilities of Nestlé Pakistan managing director and CEO on August 1 after the departure of Ms Freda Duplan, it added.

Chedid is an accomplished and top performing business leader, having served in Nestlé, in markets across the Middle East and West Africa.

He comes to Nestlé Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, where he held the portfolio of general manager.

He has been with Nestlé since 1998. He moved to Nestlé Ghana as managing director, where he steered the turnaround of business in Ghana from 2008/12, it said.

Speaking to the employees of Nestlé Pakistan after taking charge, Chedid said, “Pakistan is one of the world’s leading emerging economies and holds great potential. I am excited to take up this role and explore the country’s dynamic market and the challenges that come with it.”