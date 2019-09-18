Dassu dam affectees stage demonstration

MANSEHRA: The affectees of the 4,300 megawatts Dassu Hydropower Project on Tuesday staged a protest in Dassu in Upper Kohistan for acceptance of their 14-point charter of demands.

The protest was held on the call of 80-member committee of affected families. The protesters were holding banners and placards and raising slogans in support of their demands. The elders told reporters that Hazara Commissioner had assured members of the committee that he would take up the issue with high-ups in the provincial government and Wapda but to no avail. “If our dues are not paid under market price we would continue our protests and rallies and block the Karakoram Highway,” said one of members of committee. Raja Abdul Saboor, the district police officer, Upper Kohistan, said the protesters dispersed peacefully.