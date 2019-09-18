MoU for academic collaboration signed

LAHORE: Punjab University and Pakistan Naval War College Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustained academic collaboration and assist each other in various areas of mutual interest.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised at PU Centre for South Asian Studies. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pakistan Naval War College Deputy Commandant Commodore Syed Wajeeh-ul-Hassan, Centre for South Asian Studies Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javed and others attended.

PU vice-chancellor paid rich tribute to Pakistan Navy for successfully defending Pakistan’s sea boundaries. He said Pakistan Navy was No 1 naval force in the world and the whole nation was thankful to its sacrifices for the country. He said PU would extend full support to Pakistan Naval War College for collaboration in various academic fields.

Commodore Syed Wajeeh-ul-Hassan said Pakistan Naval War College would take guidance from PU academics in various theoretical areas.