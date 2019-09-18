Problem solved

This is with reference to the letter ‘No response’ (September 15) by Riaz Ahmad Soomro. We would like to clarify that the disruption in internet service and delay in rectifying the issue was due to the high security arrangements during Muharram as the teams were unable to reach certain areas to rectify technical issues. Soon after the Muharram processions ended, a PTCL team visited the location and resolved the issue.

We regret the inconvenience caused to the customer. We have confirmed that now he is a satisfied customer and enjoying better internet speed and quality services. As part of our strategy to provide reliable, resilient and fast internet services, we have embarked upon a comprehensive network transformation project, through which customers enjoy and experience reliable high speed internet services across Pakistan. In case of any complaints, PTCL requests customers to dial its 24-hour helpline 1218 for timely response.

Fariha Tahir Shah

GM Corporate Communication

PTCL