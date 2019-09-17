Female dental student found dead in hostel

LARKANA: The dead body of 25 year girl Nimarta Kumari daughter of Haresh was found from her hostel room on Monday which was shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital.

Police during preliminary investigation said that a scarf was found fastened around her neck and things in her room were found scattered.

She was resident of Ghotki and was final year BDS student in Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC).

Benazir Bhutto Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Aneela Attaur Rahman, Chandka Medical College and BADC Principals reached the CMCH along with teachers and students.

Police took custody of mobile phone of the deceased student and informed her parents who are living in Karachi.

Meanwhile Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Irfan Baloch took notice of the incident and directed SSP Masood Bangash to submit a detailed report.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Universities and Colleges Nisar Khuhro contacted the principal and inquired about the incident. In a statement he said thorough probe will be made about the incident but initial report suggests that it was an act of suicide.

SSP Masood Bangash said that we will investigate from every angle. He said the room of the deceased student is sealed.

Police Surgeon Dr. Shams Khoso said that the body is lying in the casualty and lady Medico Legal Officer Dr. Amarta will conduct autopsy if allowed by the heirs.