Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Two die in road accidents

National

SARGODHA: Two people died and nine others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sahiwal police limits on Monday. According to police, a motorcycle rickshaw was moving on Faisalabad road when a speeding dumper hit the rickshaw, leaving Anwar Masih of Chak 44/SB dead on the spot and Ehsan, Shakeel, Ghulam Ali, Ramzan and othes wounded. In another accident, a speeding truck hit Muhammad Umair, a student, on Sahiwal-Sargodha Road, leaving him dead on the spot.

