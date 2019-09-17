Two die in road accidents

SARGODHA: Two people died and nine others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sahiwal police limits on Monday. According to police, a motorcycle rickshaw was moving on Faisalabad road when a speeding dumper hit the rickshaw, leaving Anwar Masih of Chak 44/SB dead on the spot and Ehsan, Shakeel, Ghulam Ali, Ramzan and othes wounded. In another accident, a speeding truck hit Muhammad Umair, a student, on Sahiwal-Sargodha Road, leaving him dead on the spot.