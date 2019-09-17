close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

3 hit to death: driver, friend booked; nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

LAHORE: Defence-B police have registered a case against the accused persons involved in the killing of three persons in a road accident at Wateen Chowk. The car driver identified as Abdul Rehman Bhatti and his friend have been taken into custody. Three persons namely Younis, Shaukat and Ayesha, 6, were killed when a Fortuner hit a rickshaw.

