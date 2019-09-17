PTI MNA calls on Pervaiz

LAHORE:Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Tashfeen Safdar along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday. During the meeting, views were exchanged about the prevailing political situation and both parties were unanimous to work together for the welfare and well-being of the people of the Punjab and solve their problems on a priority basis.

The delegation included Ch Shahid Mahmood, Raja Raees Lambardar, Ch Sikander, Ch Nisar, Ch Shaukat, Ch Imran and Ch Ashiq and others.