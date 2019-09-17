Abdullah, Sakhi Ullah in National Junior Squash under-13 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Sakhi Ullah Tareen qualified for the under-13 final of National Junior Squash Championships in Islamabad on Monday.
In the semi-finals, Abdullah thrashed Zuriaz Naeem 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Sakhi Ullah beat Omar Arshad 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 in 26 minutes. In under-15 semi-finals, M Amaad smashed Usman Nadeem 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Humam Ahmed defeated Mutahir Ali 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7 in 42 minutes.
KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Sakhi Ullah Tareen qualified for the under-13 final of National Junior Squash Championships in Islamabad on Monday.
In the semi-finals, Abdullah thrashed Zuriaz Naeem 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Sakhi Ullah beat Omar Arshad 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 in 26 minutes. In under-15 semi-finals, M Amaad smashed Usman Nadeem 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Humam Ahmed defeated Mutahir Ali 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7 in 42 minutes.