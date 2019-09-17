close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Abdullah, Sakhi Ullah in National Junior Squash under-13 final

Sports

September 17, 2019

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Sakhi Ullah Tareen qualified for the under-13 final of National Junior Squash Championships in Islamabad on Monday.

In the semi-finals, Abdullah thrashed Zuriaz Naeem 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Sakhi Ullah beat Omar Arshad 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 in 26 minutes. In under-15 semi-finals, M Amaad smashed Usman Nadeem 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Humam Ahmed defeated Mutahir Ali 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7 in 42 minutes.

