Two suspects arrested

MULTAN: Police on Sunday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession. Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled Hamidpur, Basti Khadal, Mahmood Kot, Neelkot and suburban areas, in the limits of premises of Alpa, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations and arrested two suspected persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.