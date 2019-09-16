close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
A
September 16, 2019

Two suspects arrested

National

A
APP
September 16, 2019

MULTAN: Police on Sunday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession. Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled Hamidpur, Basti Khadal, Mahmood Kot, Neelkot and suburban areas, in the limits of premises of Alpa, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations and arrested two suspected persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

