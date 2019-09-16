Two bodies recovered

FAISALABAD: Two bodies were recovered from various parts of the city during. According to police, locals spotted a body in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge and informed Rescue 1122.

A team of rescuers fished out the body and shifted it to mortuary. Sargodha Road police found body of a man near Boley Di Jhugi and shifted it to a mortuary.

electrocuted: Waris Ali of Chak 81-JB was travelling on rooftop of a bus when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires. As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.