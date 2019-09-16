England in right place to win Rugby WC: George

MIYAZAKI, Japan: Leaner, meaner and better prepared than for their disastrous 2015 World Cup, England have the tools to capture rugby’s top prize, hooker Jamie George warned Sunday.

The English have waited four years to banish the nightmare of the last World Cup, and George believes they could go all the way in Japan after being meticulously prepared by Eddie Jones for what looks like being a wide-open tournament. “He’s not giving us too many messages now,” George told reporters at England’s training base in Miyazaki. “The messages have been sort of drilled into us for the last four years really. When (Jones) first came in, he said to you and he said to us that we’re here to win World Cup in four years,” he added. “We’re in that place now, so I think we’re in a good position to go out and do that.”England, who in 2015 famously became the first hosts to crash out of the World Cup’s group stage, have been drawn alongside France and Argentina in Pool C.and something that will lift them.”