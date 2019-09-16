Suzuki drivers offer super adventure

No adventure is comparable to riding a Suzuki in Rawalpindi. If there is no seat available inside the vehicle just hold on tight to the outside bars and prepare for an adventurous travel. This way you will get a 'practically rider' status. If you're lucky, you'll survive your journey up to Raja Bazaar without an abrasion. But if you're unlucky, at least your life will end in an adventurous way.

Afraz Haider says: "It doesn't make any difference, of course, that some Suzukis carry more people than the available space inside. It may have a capacity of 10 people, but you'll still find more aboard including 'practically riders'.

"Every time you ride a Suzuki, you're taking a chance. Its driver may not know what he's doing. And he may not know what he's seeing as the poor chap acts as if he is blind. You'd be safer with a boob at the wheel. Well, perhaps that's an exaggeration. Perhaps I should be fair to the drivers: You'd be safer with a trained boob at the wheel," says Wajhi-ul-Hasan.

"Nearly a quarter of Rawalpindi's Suzuki drivers are found wanting in basic driving skills and in understanding of traffic rules. They must have paid to someone to become a Suzuki driver," says Mukhtar Hussain. "Now you must have well understood why the Suzukis drivers weave in and out of traffic, sometimes without even looking to see if there are any vehicles in front or beside," adds Mukhtar.

Owais Abbas says: "Suzuki drivers' behaviour may seem shocking to you, but perhaps you shouldn't be too upset. After all, isn't it commendable that the transportation authorities believe so strongly in employing people with no driving experience? Such People after all, need jobs too, and what better way to keep them occupied than to make them drive a Suzuki vehicle around a crowded city."

Shadman Raza says: "One day I was going home from the market with my driver and my aunt. We indicated that we were going to turn left, when out of nowhere the Suzuki in front of us swerved to the right, trying to get over so it could go straight. Its driver apparently saw the light was green and decided he wanted to go straight instead of turning left to avoid a traffic jam. Our driver slammed on the breaks to avoid hitting. There was nothing we could do, but yell, "Idiot."

Zaheer Abbas says: "I've never travelled in Suzuki myself, and I am not pretty sure if I'm prepared to try. But I need to conquer my fear of riding in a Suzuki because if a person can survive riding in Suzuki, he/she can survive riding any public transport."