close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Soldier laid to rest in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

BARA: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who had been martyred as a result of firing from across the Afghan border in Upper Dir on Saturday, was laid to rest in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district with state honour on Sunday. The funeral prayer for Said Amin Afridi was offered in Akakhel area. A large number of people, including Commandant Mehsud Scouts Ahmad Madani, elders and political leaders attended his funeral prayer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan