Soldier laid to rest in Bara

BARA: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who had been martyred as a result of firing from across the Afghan border in Upper Dir on Saturday, was laid to rest in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district with state honour on Sunday. The funeral prayer for Said Amin Afridi was offered in Akakhel area. A large number of people, including Commandant Mehsud Scouts Ahmad Madani, elders and political leaders attended his funeral prayer.