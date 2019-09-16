close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

41 cases lodged in Lahore after dengue larva found

National

September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Cases have been lodged against 41 people in Lahore after dengue larva was found in their buildings during a series of raids. Seven people were taken into custody by the officials. The raids were conducted by the anti-dengue cell.

In Gulberg, a plaza and a restaurant were sealed because of insanitary conditions. The deputy commissioner said they would check wherever water had accumulated and if dengue larva was found, cases would be registered.

Dengue is on the rise in Rawalpindi as well as over 90 people were hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours. In Punjab, another 160 patients were confirmed to have dengue on Sunday. Eighty-six patents were in Rawalpindi and 63 in Islamabad.

The Punjab Health Department said four dengue cases were confirmed in Lahore in the past 24 hours. Last year, 1,609 cases were reported across Punjab. Three people died in the province due to dengue in the past two months.

