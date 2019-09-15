Levies, Khassadars launch protest drive

KHAR: The All Fata Levies and Khassadars force in Bajaur district on Saturday launched protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Levies and Khassadar personnel in Khar tehsil of Bajaur.

All Fata Levies and Khassadars Chairman Said Jalal Wazir presided over the meeting. The meeting rejected the Levies Act 2019 and demanded the government to enforce Police Act 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jalal, Habibullah, Maulana Waheedullah, Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, Maulana Ahmad Noor, Malik Bahadur Shah and others said that the Levies and Khassadar force should be merged into police in accordance with Police Act 2017 and provided the same privileges.