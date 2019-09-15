close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

PML-N, PPP not to support Fazl: Sh Rashid

National

September 15, 2019

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said he is not considering Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in in Islamabad as both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are unlikely to support him.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he refuted speculations in certain sections of the media that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is being removed. “With the weather, politics is also being reshaped. Article 149 is still not placed before the federal cabinet [for discussion],” he said. “Shahbaz Sharif has re-entered political activities,” he said. The minister rebutted speculations that proposals are being considered for initiation of diplomatic ties with Israel. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have been fighting the case of Kashmir,” he said.

He said the signing of an agreement about the construction of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) was expected in October, which would be a great achievement for the nation and the railways ministry. He said the prime minister had assured him that the Planning Division would complete its work on the ML-1 soon and the agreement with China for the upgradation of the main line would be signed in the next month. He said the department was ready to give its track to the private sector for running freight trains if private parties promised Rs 36-40 billion revenue to the department.

More From Pakistan