Ground staff await salaries

ISLAMABAD: Over 250 members of the ground staff hired by the Pakistan Cricket Board for different regions have been waiting for their meagre monthly salaries as their future association with the PCB hangs in the balance.

“This is my only source of income. I have to look after my family and their needs. My other colleagues and I are waiting for August’s salary. I borrowed some money and am currently depending on that,” one of the groundsmen told ‘The News’. He said he was not even sure of his future.

When ‘The News’ approached the PCB’s spokesman, he confirmed that August’s salary was not paid to the groundsmen, saying the reason was the new constitution.

“Look, we have a new constitution in place and now provincial associations have taken over. Regions have been dissolved. We need time to take any decision on the staff that was there in the regions. Having said that we are sympathetically considering the groundsmen’s case. Hopefully soon we will be in a position to say something on their fate,” he said.