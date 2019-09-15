6 injured as school bus, truck collide

PESHAWAR: Six persons were injured in a road accident near Peshawar Central Prison here on Saturday.

Police officials said that a school bus collided with a truck in the limits of the East Cantonment Police Station.

Six people including Jawad, Shahrukh, Sikandar, Shah Zeb, Mohib and Munir, who were injured in the accident, were taken to the Lady Reading Hospital. Police said a driver, Wilayat Khan, has been arrested.