957 school headmasters to protest today for regular jobs

Demanding regular jobs, the headmasters of 957 government schools have announced that they will stage a protest demonstration today in front of the Karachi Press Club.

They made this announcement through a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Sindh government had appointed these headmasters through a third party, the Institute of Business Administration—Sukkur, after conducting a test and interviews in 2017.

Those who were declared successful in the appointment process were assigned the job of headmasters at government schools in different districts of the province, including 95 headmasters in Karachi.

Although former provincial minister for education and literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah had lauded their performance and promised to regularise the headmasters, the promise was not kept by the provincial government.

This year on July 14, these headmasters had staged demonstrations at the district level. After that, the education department extended their contracts instead of fulfilling their demand for regularisation.

“The Sindh government had appointed us through a transparent process of selection to fill the vacant posts of headmasters. Thus, the government has to regularise us instead of making fresh appointments,” they said.

Recently the School Education and Literacy Department has issued a notification stating that the services of these headmasters are no more required.

“We reject such notifications because we had qualified the hard process of appointments that was conducted by a third party.”