FBR to launch new mobile app to facilitate salaried class

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) on Friday said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a new mobile app to facilitate the salaried class in filing their tax returns.

The FBR has recently launched ‘Income Tax Return App’ and now it is to launch another application to help salaried persons file their tax returns without hassle, said Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, President of RITBA. Speaking at a seminar, he said that the app will increase the efficiency of FBR and facilitate the filing of e-returns and that it will be available soon on the Google Play store. The FBR is also working on sector-specific income tax return forms to facilitate filing which will help the institution bring educational institutions, jewellers and hospitals, etc. under the tax net, Mr. Bukhari informed. Developers of the application Senior Manager System Analysis and Design Dr Waseem Ahmed and Asif Ali Sheikh of PRAL gave a detailed presentation to the participants and assured that this is a step in the right direction which will encourage taxpayers. Speaking at the occasion, Senior member RITBA Habib Fakhruddin highlighted various shortcomings in the newly-designed income tax return forms and demanded to add property income link in the upcoming app designed for salaried individuals to ensure better results.