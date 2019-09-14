Interfering in China’s affairs reflects cold-war mentality

BEIJING: China on Friday deplored using Xinjiang’s issue as a pretext of interfering in China’s domestic affairs.

“Interfering in China’s internal affairs reflects Cold-war mentality, said spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying while commenting on a report that says US Senate reviewed and passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019, calling on the US government to exert more pressure on China for Xinjiang-related issues.

She said, “China firmly opposes the passage of the bill by the US Senate. In total disregard of facts, this bill smeared and criticized the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the Chinese government's Xinjiang policies.

Such flagrant interference in China's internal affairs will only make the Chinese people more indignant. We urge the US side to respect facts, return to reason, discard the Cold-War mentality, stop taking Xinjiang-related issues as a pretext to interfere in China's domestic affairs, and stop pushing the bill to become law so as to prevent damages to the overall relationship between China and the US.’

In her remarks on Former Australian Prime Minister Abbott’s interview about banning Chinese telecommunications companies from its 5G network roll-out, the spokesperson said, “As is known to all, there is only one China. Commitment to the one-China principle is the right choice that serves the greater good of international relations and meets the trend of the times.

This choice has been made by 178 countries. China is ready to develop friendship and cooperation with all countries based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. China believes that state-to-state relations should be following the basic principle of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. We oppose the gross interference in the affairs of other countries by the US side. Such misconduct is unreasonable and unacceptable.