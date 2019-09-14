SNGPL clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD: With reference to The News article published on 12.09.2019 at Page No5 title “SNGPL Opposes… more RLNG Import,” it is clarified that SNGPL does not oppose procurement of additional RLNG on long term basis.

The SNGPL only advocates that sufficient demand of Power Sector in line with its projections is essential for sale of RLNG on a longer term and firm Take or Pay basis. Also, consistent RLNG demand is required from industrial, commercial, fertilizer and other sectors.

Khalid Mustafa adds: The story is based on official communication of SNGP to DG LGs in the Petroleum Division. The correspondent is unable to know the purpose of clarification as in the clarification SNGPL also acknowledges the fact that it advocates for sufficient firm demand which is currently not available. In the document on which the story is built, SNGPL pitched its case before the Petroleum Division based on four arguments with the conclusion that it is not possible for the gas company to confirm more LNG demand for long term basis unless and until there is firm demand of additional gas on a constant basis at affordable prices. This clearly mean that it does not recommend the import of LNG of 200 mmcfd for which PLL started the process for 10 year tenders. The News stands by its story.