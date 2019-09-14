Trump sings praises of one of his hotels on Twitter

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump used his official Twitter feed to tout an accolade for one of his hotels, despite claims that he has violated ethics laws by using his hotel chain for government business. “Proud to announce that @TrumpNewYork has just been named the #1 ´Best Hotel in the World!´” said a Trump Organization tweet, retweeted by the president. “Congratulations to our remarkable team,” it said.

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan was given top billing in a readers´ survey by “Luxury Lifestyle Magazine.” The chain´s Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. As president, Trump says he has handed off control of his business empire.