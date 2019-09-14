Minister assures justice to family of deceased student

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the residence of Hafiz Hunain, a student who was tortured to death in a private school.

The minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The father of the victim apprised the minister of the torture incident and Aslam Iqbal assured him of justice.

Talking to the media, the minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and had directed to fulfill the requirements of justice. He said: "I have come here along with the police officers as the parents have some reservations about investigations and we have tried to remove their reservations.

The minister assured that requirements of justice would be fulfilled and provision of justice will be ensured to the victim family. The accused persons were arrested and legal action would be initiated against them, he added.