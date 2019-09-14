India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to be played in Islamabad, decides ITF

KARACHI: Pakistan has won back its Davis Cup tie against India as International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to hold it in Islamabad.

ITF issued a statement on Friday regarding the Asia/Oceania Group-I tie between Pakistan and India. “The Davis Cup Committee has determined that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group-I tie between Pakistan and India will be rescheduled for the week commencing 25 November in Islamabad,” ITF said.

“The Pakistan Tennis Federation has until 19 September to confirm the precise dates of the two-day tie. “The ITF will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisors,” stated ITF.

The tie which had been scheduled in Islamabad on September 14 and 15 on grass courts got postponed to November under “exceptional circumstances” after a security review by the ITF. Last month, All India Tennis Association had written to the ITF, demanding it shift the tie to a neutral venue or postpone it until political tension between the neighbours cooled.

Hameed-ul-Haq, former Davis Cup captain of Pakistan, termed it a big win for Pakistan and said ITF had to take this decision in favour of Pakistan as per their rules. “According to ITF Davis Cup rule book, a Davis Cup tie can be moved from its venue when there is war, political unrest, terrorism or a natural disaster,” he said.

“But no such thing has happened in Pakistan,” said Hameed while talking to ‘The News’. Also, he added, the Davis Cup tie was awarded to Pakistan Sports Board, not to Pakistan. “So, as per rules Davis Cup tie cannot be held outside Pakistan Sport Complex,” said Hameed.

He said that all the credit goes to PSB to bring Davis Cup tie back to Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that India has already announced its squad for the tie. The players are Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, and Divij Sharan. Mahesh Bhupathi is the captain.