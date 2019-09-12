close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

SA Games: Nepal SC asks its Olympic body to hold elections

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Nepal Supreme Court has directed their National Olympic Committee to hold their election within ten days thus lifting the clouds hovering over expected delay in 13th South Asian Games scheduled to be held in December.

Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal Olympic Committee head is expected to regain his seat and his panel is considered favourites to return to power yet again. Nepal Supreme Court rejected all pleas against the postponement of elections.

